Margaret "Betty" Rothstein, 94, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, at LaVerna Senior Living in Savannah, Missouri.
She was born on Dec. 1, 1928, to H.G. and Louise (Barwick) Penton in Plattsmouth, Nebraska. In 1992, she married Leonard Rothstein. He preceded her in death in 2009.
She worked at Quaker Oats for 26 years as a payroll clerk until her retirement. She was a member of Huffman United Methodist Church and the Women's YWCA.
Betty was an avid bowler, who also enjoyed studying graph analysis and playing Scrabble. She was a wonderful parent and grandmother who loved hosting family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Leonard; brothers, Donald Penton, Robert Penton, and Joseph Penton; sisters, Nadine Youngs and Sarah Hallowell; and her son, Rodney Journey.
Survivors include her daughters, Linda (Joel) Montrose and Elizabeth Sharp; sisters, Eunice Neumeyer and June Irvin; grandchildren, Jeremy Hallowell, Amanda Henderson, Brett Sharp, Rachel (Brian) Moss, and Cass Montrose; and great-grandchildren, D'Andre Polk, Jacob Moss, and Olivia Moss.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Memorial Park Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
