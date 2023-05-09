John Edward Rothganger, proud husband, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and a loyal friend, passed away on May 6, 2023, just one day after his 51st birthday. He was born on May 5, 1972, to Charles and Kay (Shutt) Rothganger in Kansas City, Missouri.
Johnny attended West Platte High School, where he graduated in 1990. Afterward, he attended Benedictine College. His passion for serving others led him to join the police force, a career path that defined his character and allowed him to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people he encountered.
He married Janice LuAnn Brown on May 5, 2000, and they were married for 23 years before he passed.
For 20 years, Johnny served the City of St. Joseph as a police officer, earning the trust and admiration of his peers and colleagues. He retired in 2013. In 2020, he took on a new role with the State of Missouri Rosecrans Air National Guard, where he continued to serve until his passing in 2023. Johnny's relentless drive to help others extended to his involvement in the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #3, demonstrating his commitment to the values of fraternity, integrity, and compassion.
His love for the outdoors was unsurpassed, and he spent many happy hours hunting, fishing, and gardening, fully in tune with nature and its wonders.
To his family, Johnny was the definition of love and support. He was a rock for his wife, Janice, a devoted son to his mother, Kay, and a great brother to Robert Rothganger (Julie) and brother-in-law, Roger Brown. Johnny's nephews, Aldous and Aksel Rothganger, knew him as their favorite playmate and he was often the biggest kid in the room. Additional survivors include brother-in-law, Roger Brown; cousins, Michael and Julie Rothganger; aunt, Deanna Fluty; and many friends.
He is reunited with his father, Charles E. Rothganger; grandparents, George and Margaret Rothganger, and Edward and Frances Shutt; in-laws, Lloyd and Leola Brown; sister-in-law, Jennifer Brown; and his uncle, Jonny Eugene Rothganger.
Johnny was larger than life and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.
Natural Farewell under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.
The family has requested that in lieu of flowers or gifts, those who wish to do so may perform a random act of kindness, as Johnny would have done, or make a donation to a charity of choice in his name.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
