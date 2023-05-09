John Edward Rothganger, proud husband, beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew, and a loyal friend, passed away on May 6, 2023, just one day after his 51st birthday. He was born on May 5, 1972, to Charles and Kay (Shutt) Rothganger in Kansas City, Missouri.

Johnny attended West Platte High School, where he graduated in 1990. Afterward, he attended Benedictine College. His passion for serving others led him to join the police force, a career path that defined his character and allowed him to make a meaningful impact on the lives of the people he encountered.

