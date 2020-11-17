Rother, Joyce 1932-2020

MOUND CITY, Mo. - Joyce Elaine (Ideker) Rother, 88, Mound City, Missouri, passed from this earth into the hands of her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, surrounded by her loving family and her pastor in her daughter's home in Craig, Missouri.

Born near Corning, Missouri, she was a lifelong Holt County resident.

Joyce was baptized and confirmed at St. Peters Lutheran Church in Craig. She graduated from Craig R-III High School in 1950.

After graduation, she attended Commercial Extension School of Business in Omaha, Nebraska, and worked for several years for St. Joseph Light & Power in Tarkio, Missouri.

On April 8, 1956, she was united in marriage to Paul Eugene Rother at St. Peters Lutheran Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Grace (Viets) Ideker; son-in-law, Dale Voltmer (Gail); her son and daughter-in-law, Greg and LaRaine Rother; and her husband, Paul Rother.

Survivors include her sister, Jerry Gaffney of Council Bluffs, Iowa; daughters, Gail (Bill) Heitman and Greta (David) Drewes, all of Craig; grandchildren and great grandchildren, Benjamin (Jennifer) Voltmer and Beretta Rose of Excelsior Springs, Missouri, Justin (Aimee) Rother and Maverick of Craig, April (Zack Schneider) Voltmer of Kansas City, Missouri, Trevor (Alex) Drewes and Kyper of Craig, and Wyatt (Haley Ridler) Drewes and Cadence of Bigelow, Missouri. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews; her special friend and caregiver, Sandy (Van) Kemerling; two honorary grandchildren, Jamison and Sarah Liles; and her loyal companion, Missy.

Services: Thursday, 10:30 a.m., Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, Mound City, with visitation an hour prior. Masks will be provided and are encouraged, as well as physical distancing. Interment: Craig I.O.O.F. Cemetery.

Memorials: Holy Trinity Lutheran Church. Care entrusted to Chamberlain Funeral Home, Mound City.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.