Rene Roth, 66, St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021.

She was born to James and Ruth (Ingram) Young, in St. Joseph, on Jan. 12, 1955.

Rene was a member of Central High School's Class of 1973. Later, she attended Missouri Western State College. She was a member of the St. Joseph YMCA and the St. Joseph Country Club. During her high school and college years, Rene was a singer for the Crossroads band and played many different venues around the region.

She enjoyed spending time with friends and family and her beloved dogs.

Rene was preceded in death by her father, James.

Survivors include her children, Blake Roth (Julie) of St. Joseph, and Taira Roth of Nixa, Missouri; mother, Ruth Young; sister, Taira Nelson (Tom) of Indialantic, Florida; grandchildren, George, Alaina, Harper and Fynn Roth.

Farewell Services and Public Livestream 10 a.m. Tuesday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Inurnment Whispering Pines Cremation Garden at St. Joseph Memorial Park. The family will gather with friends 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Monday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family would suggest memorial contributions be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter of St. Joseph, Inc. or the St. Joseph Family YMCA.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.