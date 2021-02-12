John

Roth, Jr.

1976-2021

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — John "Richie" Roth Jr., 44, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, formerly of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, in Colorado Springs. He was born June 1, 1976, in Atchison, Kansas, son of Helen (Hundley) and John Roth. He attended Benton High School. He married February Lundberg.

Richie was a longtime laborer in the Construction Industry. He lived for his grandkids and always enjoyed helping others. He was also a longtime avid KC Chiefs fan.

Survivors include, wife, February Roth, of Colorado Springs; mother, Helen (Bill) Hundley-Monroe, of St. Joseph; father, John Richard Roth, of Atchison; children, Jade Lundberg of Colorado Springs, November (Keante Green) Roth, of Colorado Springs, and Tate Roth, of St. Joseph; brothers, Scott Parker and Jesse Bilderback, both of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Azalea and Kevaun Green; half-brother, Calvin Roth; half-sister, Kristie Roth; nephews, Cody Parker, Samsun Bilderback, Tommy and Leeam Bilderback; and many other extended family members.

Funeral services will be 2 pm, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday at the Rupp Funeral Home. Richie will be cremated following services.

Memorials are requested to the John Roth Memorial Fund, c/o Rupp Funeral Home.

Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.