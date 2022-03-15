Rostine, Dorothy A. 1938-2022 Gladstone, Mo.

GLADSTONE, Mo. - Dorothy Ann (Hales) Rostine died on March 11th peacefully at Linden Woods Village in Gladstone, Missouri with family by her side.
Dorothy was born on May 19, 1938 to John G. Hales and Agnes Teresa Flanagan in Plattsburg, Missouri. She attended elementary and secondary school in Plattsburg graduating in 1956. Her college years were spent in Atchison, Kansas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Dorothy married James R. (Bobby/Bob/Moonie) Rostine on Sept. 2, 1959. They were married for 40 years and lived the majority of those years in Cameron, Missouri.
Dorothy and her husband owned supermarkets and restaurants in the area most of their married lives. Dorothy also worked for the Missouri Western Department of Corrections for 23 years retiring in 2012.
Mrs. Rostine was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church where she was active in the Parish Council, choir, nursing home visitation, and in any additional ways she could serve the church and its parishioners.
Born to Dorothy and Bob were five children: Teresa Rachelle Anderson, Rhonda Ann Morgan, Ryan Anthony Rostine (Mark), Rhea Marie Rostine and Mary Reanne McCauley. Dorothy's grandchildren are Ashley Kosar (Sean), Brittany Samuelson (Cole), Eric Anderson (Becky), Zack Galloway, Bailey Morgan, Rory Rostine, Henry Rostine, Andrew Worland and Caleb Worland. Her great-grandchildren are Keegan, Caelyn, Cayd, Drayden, Max, Roman, Lincoln, Ella, Camdyn, Ruby and Jo Beau. Dorothy's family was her greatest joy.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents (John 1967 and Agnes 1980), husband (Bob 2000), brothers (John Jr. 1968, William 1978, Harold 1991 and Francis 2011).
The family welcomes her friends and family to celebrate her life on Friday, March 18th, 2022 at St. Munchin Catholic Church located at West 3rd and North Cedar Streets in Cameron. Friends and family will gather at 9:30 a.m. pray the Rosary followed by her visitation at 10 a.m. and funeral mass at 11 a.m. Following mass, Dorothy will be laid to rest alongside her husband at Cameron Memory Gardens in Cameron.
For online condolences, visit www.polandthompson.com
Arrangements under the direction of Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
