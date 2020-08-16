INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. - formerly a Northland resident of Kansas City, Missouri, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesotta. Donna was an only child born August 2, 1938, to Melvin and Hilda (Stalder) Richardson in St. Joseph.

Survived by: two sons, Brian Roster (Nancy), Steven Roster (Angela); and extended family members.

Visitation and sharing of memories will be held from 10 a.m. to noon, Saturday, August 22, 2020, at Meyers Northland Chapel in Parkville, Missouri.

A Committal Service for Donna and husband Larry will follow at 2 p.m., St. Joseph Memorial Park Cemetery.

Full obituary and condolences may be viewed at meyersfuneralchapel.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.