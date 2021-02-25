Ross, Thomas G. Gladstone, Mo.

Thomas G. Ross

GLADSTONE, Mo. - Thomas George Ross, 80, of Gladstone, Missouri, passed away Feb. 24, 2021.

Survived by his wife Jeanette (Jeschke) Ross; two step-daughters, Angela Mollus and Shannon Mollus; one sister, Mary Lou Miller; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.

Visitation: 2 to 3 p.m. with Funeral Service at 3 p.m. Sunday, February 28th at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Smithville.

Donations to Jeannette for the care of Angela Mollus who has Prader-Willie Syndrome. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.