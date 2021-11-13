Ross, Jackie D. 1938-2021 Wesley Chapel, Fla.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. - Jackie D. "Jack" Ross, of Wesley Chapel, Florida, passed away Oct. 19, 2021. He was born in Maysville, Missouri, and moved to Florida in 1979.
Jack served in the United States Army and was a member of the Knights of Columbus 4th Degree. He was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary and St. Vincent De Paul, where he volunteered. Jack truly enjoyed working and spending time with his grandchildren.
Jack is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Erika Ross; and two sons, John (Nancy) Ross and Thomas B. (Lisa) Ross; one brother, Junior Ross; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Jackie Ross as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.