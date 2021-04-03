Rosquin, Margie 1924-2021 Lancaster, Calif.

LANCASTER, Calif. - Margie (O'Meara) Rosquin as born in St Joseph on Nov. 20, 1924, and passed away on March 30, 2021, after a short illness. She lived most of her adult life in Lancaster, California, where she raised her family.

She was preceded in death by parents, Susie and Bill; brothers, Billy and Jimmy; her husband, Hank; and daughter, Sandy Kochie

She is survived by son, Tom (Linda) of Rosamond, California; sister, Carol Thompson of Tulsa; and brother, Ted (Joyce) of St Joseph; grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Margie was a strong Christian of the Catholic faith, prayed the rosary daily and loved family, singing, thrift stores and bingo.

A private ceremony to be held at a later date. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.