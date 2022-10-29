Robert Reicher Rosenthal, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Joseph, on Oct. 26, 2022.

Born in St. Joseph to Morris L. and Jeannette (Reicher) Rosenthal, Robert was a lifelong St. Joseph resident. He grew up surrounded by a large and loving family. He graduated from Central High School in 1954 and attended University of Missouri where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.

Service information

Oct 31
Service
Monday, October 31, 2022
1:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
Oct 30
Visitation
Sunday, October 30, 2022
4:00PM-6:00PM
Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory
5005 Frederick Ave.
Suite A
St. Joseph, MO 64506
