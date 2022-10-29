Robert Reicher Rosenthal, 86, passed away peacefully at his home in St. Joseph, on Oct. 26, 2022.
Born in St. Joseph to Morris L. and Jeannette (Reicher) Rosenthal, Robert was a lifelong St. Joseph resident. He grew up surrounded by a large and loving family. He graduated from Central High School in 1954 and attended University of Missouri where he was a member of Zeta Beta Tau fraternity.
Robert was a fixture in the community. He was a past president of both Temple Adath Joseph and Shaare Shalom Cemetery, and a member of Moila Shrine Temple and the Lovers Lane Association. As part of the Missouri Western State University Foundation, he was instrumental in securing the funding for Spratt Stadium. For more than 20 years, he was a trustee of the Hofheimer Trust, an organization responsible for distributing more than $200,000 annually to local charitable organizations.
As a young man, Robert began his career in the family business, Stevens Hat Company. He went on the road, calling on customers and learning the hat business. Many of his customers became friends, and he developed a work ethic that was unmatched. He met Cathie at the factory, and they were married for 57 years. Stevens Hat Company became Stetson Hat Company and, after retiring, he began a new career at Brown Transfer & Storage.
At age three, Robert became fascinated with cars, and that passion never wavered. From a fire engine and '49 Cadillac to many cars in between, he kept his cars immaculate and usually spent Saturdays washing them in the driveway or winning trophies in area car shows. Attending the Barrett-Jackson auto shows in Phoenix was always a special treat. He proudly participated in the Apple Blossom Parades in his 1931 Lincoln and often drove Missouri Western State University president, Dr. Robert Vartabedian, in the homecoming parades in his 1962 Mercury convertible. He drove many newlyweds, including Dana and Brian, away from their nuptials. Up until recently, he still enjoyed taking rides in the convertible, sporting a Hemmings baseball cap and Ray-Bans.
Robert took great pride in his lawn. It wasn't unusual to see him mowing the yard in the tie and dress shirt he wore at work all day. Well into his 80s, he walked along the Parkway and down Ashland Avenue, never missing the opportunity to stop and say hello to a friend. Always a gentleman, he knew how easy it was to brighten someone's day with a visit, phone call or card. He took extra care to call on friends who were ill or recuperating. He was a very kind man who will be missed by many.
Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Cathie, in July 2021.
Survivors include his daughters, Maggie Ross, Platte City, Missouri, and Dana Campbell (Brian), of the home; grandchildren, Brad Staples (Kendal), Zachary Ross, Josh Campbell and Samantha Campbell; great-grandsons, Clayton and Reed Staples; brother, James B. Rosenthal; and many loving family members and friends.
The family will be forever grateful to Robert's caregivers, Tammy, Kim, Melanie, Helen and Pam. They are selfless, patient, creative and loving. Most important, they helped him know he was never alone. A heartfelt thanks to Sarah, Laurie and Shelli with Mosaic Life Care Hospice.
Farewell Services and Public Livestream will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. Interment Shaare Shalom Cemetery.
The family will gather with friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 30. Memorial contributions may be made to the Noyes Home for Children, Mosaic Life Care Hospice or the Alzheimer's Association.
Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To send flowers to the family of Robert Rosenthal, please visit Tribute Store.
