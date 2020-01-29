MILAN, Mo. - William L. "Bill" Rosenbohm, 64, formerly Rock Port, Missouri, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, Northeast Regional Medical Center, Kirksville, Missouri.
Survivors: daughters, Lisa (Kenneth) Smith, Kansas City, Missouri, and Christina (Brett) Hansen, St. Joseph; two grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; mother, Anna Rosenbohm, Rock Port; sisters: Marietta (Lawrence) Wedel, Rock Port, Peggy Oslin, Carson, Iowa, and Rita (Jim) Kestner, Springville, New York; nieces; nephews; aunts; uncles.
Preceded: father, Donald Rosenbohm; brother-in-law, Ray Oslin; one great-grandchild.
Funeral service: 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, First Lutheran Church, Rock Port.
Interment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Family visitation: 10 a.m. Thursday, First Lutheran Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bill Rosenbohm Memorial Fund.
Services: Minter Funeral Chapel, Rock Port.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.