ROCK PORT, Mo. - Marvin I. Rosenbohm, 79, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.

Preceded: parents, Herbert and Agnes (Cooper) Rosenbohm; wife, Ellen Rosenbohm; aunt, Gertrude Rosenbohm; nephew, Allen H. Rosenbohm, Jr.; niece, Pamela (Schlup) Jacobs.

Survivors: children: Marlena (Charles) Haynes, Auburn, Nebraska, Jennifer Hamilton, Rock Port, Carolyn (Tom) Gilliland, Maryville, Missouri, Marvin, II (Jolene) Rosenbohm, Northboro, Iowa; grandchildren: Levi (Karlee Clifton) Haynes, Chelsea (Austin) Powell, Lindsey and Torrey Hamilton, Nathaniel Nicolas, Shelby, Thomas, and Saidee Gilliland, Slade and Garret Rosenbohm; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Carolyn) Rosenbohm, Rock Port; sister-in-law, Mary Rosenbohm, Noel, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews; special cousins, Lawrence and Marietta Wedel, Rock Port.

Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.

Family Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, prior to service.

Open Visitation: 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, Davis Funeral Home.

Inurnment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.

Memorials: Hunter Cemetery.

Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.

www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.