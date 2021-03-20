ROCK PORT, Mo. - Marvin I. Rosenbohm, 79, Rock Port, passed away Thursday, March 18, 2021, Community Hospital-Fairfax, Fairfax, Missouri.
Preceded: parents, Herbert and Agnes (Cooper) Rosenbohm; wife, Ellen Rosenbohm; aunt, Gertrude Rosenbohm; nephew, Allen H. Rosenbohm, Jr.; niece, Pamela (Schlup) Jacobs.
Survivors: children: Marlena (Charles) Haynes, Auburn, Nebraska, Jennifer Hamilton, Rock Port, Carolyn (Tom) Gilliland, Maryville, Missouri, Marvin, II (Jolene) Rosenbohm, Northboro, Iowa; grandchildren: Levi (Karlee Clifton) Haynes, Chelsea (Austin) Powell, Lindsey and Torrey Hamilton, Nathaniel Nicolas, Shelby, Thomas, and Saidee Gilliland, Slade and Garret Rosenbohm; numerous great-grandchildren; brother, Allen (Carolyn) Rosenbohm, Rock Port; sister-in-law, Mary Rosenbohm, Noel, Missouri; numerous nieces, nephews; special cousins, Lawrence and Marietta Wedel, Rock Port.
Memorial Service: 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio, Missouri.
Family Visitation: 1 to 2 p.m. Monday, March 22, prior to service.
Open Visitation: 9 a.m. Sunday, March 21, Davis Funeral Home.
Inurnment: Hunter Cemetery, Rock Port.
Memorials: Hunter Cemetery.
Arrangements: Davis Funeral Home, Tarkio.
www.minterfuneralchapels.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.