Rosenbohm, Janet L. 1937-2020

GRAHAM, Mo. - Janet Lachet (Vandewater) Rosenbohm, 82, Graham, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Janet was born Oct. 29, 1937, on the family farm in rural Dexter, Iowa, to Lloyd and Erma (Norris) Vandewater.

She attended Harrison County #5 country school through 8th grade, occasionally riding her horse.

She graduated from Greenfield Iowa High School in 1956.

Then she attended NWMSU, where she met Larry, the love of her life.

On Oct. 12, 1958, Janet married Larry L. Rosenbohm at the Fairview Christian Church in rural Stuart, Iowa.

They celebrated their 61st anniversary in 2019.

Janet was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Being a true farm wife, she took great pride in cooking for her "crew" and was always willing to help where needed, whether it be doing chores, driving a tractor, hauling grain or providing "meals on wheels" to the field, during busy times.

In her spare time, Janet enjoyed: horseback riding, taking pictures, roller-skating, traveling, creating the Graham Street Fair book for many years, playing countless games with the grandkids and great-grands and being the "pig" greeter at the Nodaway County Farm-City banquets.

Janet was an active member of the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham Progressive Club and Graham Street Fair Board.

She also served as a long-time 4-H leader, on the Senior Citizen Tax Board, was named Nodaway County Outstanding Farm Woman of the Year in 1982, and Grand Marshal of the Graham Street Fair.

She is preceded in death by: her parents; in-laws, George and Mary Margaret Rosenbohm; infant brother, Larry Wayne Vandewater; twin granddaughters, Marci and Michala Rosenbohm.

Janet is survived by: her husband, Larry of the home; three sons: Kevin (Michele), Mike (Marsha) and Dan (Kathy) all of Graham; five grandchildren: Matt (Kylie) Bolckow, Missouri, Nick (Glenda) Graham, Marc (fiance;, Lacey) Columbia, Missouri, Megan, Graham and Cory (fiance;, Brianna) Lenexa, Kansas; three great-granddaughters: Lila, Ellie and Maddison; one brother, Larry Joe (Jean) Vandewater, Greenfield, Iowa.

Family was everything.

Open viewing will be until 6 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville, Missouri.

Private family service to be Wednesday, May 13, 2020, with burial at Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: the Graham United Methodist Church, Graham, the Prairie Home Cemetery, Graham, or a charity of the donor's choice.

www.bramfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.