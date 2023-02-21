Todd Alan Roseberry, 48, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 17, 2023, at his home surrounded by his family. Todd fought a heroic battle with glioblastoma. He was born Dec. 5, 1974, in Mons, Belgium, son of Margie and Clinton Roseberry. He married Annie Coy on Aug. 12, 2000. Todd graduated from Bishop LeBlond High School. He spent his career working at Blue Tree Casework as a Shop Foreman. Todd was a skilled craftsman, designing and building his own home, as well as beautiful furniture for family and friends. He loved to spend time with his son, Noah. They would often be found hunting, fishing, riding bikes, as well as rebuilding trucks. When Todd was first diagnosed with terminal brain cancer, he was asked about a bucket list. His only items: spending time with his family and his dog, Maverick. Todd leaves a legacy of strength and immense love for his family.
Todd was preceded in death by his father, Clinton Roseberry.
He is survived by his wife, Annie (Coy) Roseberry; son, Noah Roseberry; mother, Margie Roseberry; sister, Jackie Kibler, and her daughters, Maddie and Mallory; father-in-law, Richard Coy; mother-in-law, Mary Anne Miljavac; brother-in-law, Dickie (Raquel) Coy and their children, Allan, Chris, Carson and Annistyn; sister-in-law, Amy (Wes) Simmons and their children, Andrea, Jason, Coy and Caleb; and brother-in-law, Johnny (Andee) Coy and their son, Cam.
Private family graveside services at the St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Easton, Missouri.
Donations in Todd's memory may be made to the Friends of the Animal Shelter in St. Joseph or to the family.
Online condolences and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
To plant a tree in memory of Todd Roseberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
