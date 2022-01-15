Rose, Terry L. 1936-2022 Savannah, Mo.

SAVANNAH, Mo. - Terry L. Rose, 86, of Savannah, Missouri, passed from this life on Jan. 12, 2022, with family by his side.
Terry was born on Jan. 9, 1936, to Frank and Dortha (Emerson) Rose. He married Doris Bak in San Antonio, Texas, in May of 1959 and she survives of the home.
Terry served in the Army and later worked as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed tinkering in his shop, fishing, spending time and making memories with his family and friends, and was a faithful member of St. Peter Lutheran Church.
He is survived by his wife; son, Tracy (Christina) Rose of Savannah; daughters, Shelly (Brad) Pfleiderer of Kansas City, Missouri, and Brenda (Steve) Zwaschka of St. Joseph; grandchildren, Natasha Rose (Cody), Trenton Rose (Ashley), Maxwell Pfleiderer (Katie), Justin Zwaschka (Becky), Marliss (Aaron) DeRousse, and Rachel Pfleiderer (Haskel); great-grandchildren, Madison, Mason, Maverick, Gavin, and Harley; great-great-grandchild expected in June.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Ruth Ann Schneider, grandson, Benjamin and great-granddaughter, McKinley.
Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. Visitation and family receiving hours will be 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, at Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home. Burial will be in Savannah Cemetery, Savannah.
Memorial contributions can be made to St. Peter Lutheran Church.
Arrangements under the direction of Breit-Hawkins Funeral Home, Savannah. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
