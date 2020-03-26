Rose, Lewis P. 1936-2020

DENVER, Mo. - Lewis Paul Rose, 84, Denver, passed away, Sunday, March 22, 2020 at Orilla's Way, in Grant City, Missouri.

He was born March 9, 1936, in Denver, the son of Lewis Gerome and Ruth Effie (Osborne) Rose.

Paul was a farmer.

He was a member of the Denver Christian Church, National Rifle Association and the National Trappers Association.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Billy Rose; and sister, June Ivie.

Survivors: nieces, Jeannie Chambers, Albany, and Janie Ivie, Waco, Texas; nephews, Barry Rose, Kearney, Missouri, and Brad Ivie, Austin, Texas.

Private family graveside service and burial Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Miller Cemetery, Denver.

Online condolences:

www.robersonpolleychapel.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.