Jack Rose, 91, of St Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 26, 2021, in St. Joseph.

He was born May 6, 1929, in St. Joseph, son of Anna and Thomas Ivan Rose.

He graduated from Benton High School, class of 1947, and Missouri Western State College with a degree in Electronic Engineering.

He served in the US Air Force as a Loadmaster and served on several missions in SE Asia. One specifically, M/SGT Rose received the Distinguished Flying Cross for his participation as a crew member on a C-123 on a successful mission over a highly defended SE Asia theater. He also served in the US Air National Guard.

Jack enjoyed working with electronics, was a skilled water skier and a skilled carpenter. He also enjoyed his vegetable gardening and photography. His motto was, "if Jack couldn't fix it, nobody could".

Jack was also a member of the St. Joseph Barnstormer, and member St. James Catholic Church.

Jack was preceded in death by: father, Thomas Ivan Rose; mother, Anna Hannah Rose; brother, William Rose.

Survivors include: wife, Ardella Ramona Rose of the home; sister, Phyllis Bell of Columbia, Missouri; daughter, Renee Rose-Lovelady of St. Joseph; sons, Michael (Debbie) Rose of St. Joseph and Bryan (Betsy) Rose of Kansas City; grandchildren: Dan (Lisa) Gallagher, Amanda Lovelady, Tricia (Josh) Kirschner, Tim (Brandi) Rose, Matthew Rose, Sarah (Daniel) Fleuren, Blake Rose, Scott Rose and Natalie Rose; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Mr. Rose has been cremated under the care of Rupp Funeral Home.

A Private Rosary and Funeral Service will be held with Inurnment following, with Military Honors in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to the St. James Catholic Church Renovation Fund.

As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.