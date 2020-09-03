Stacie J. (Wells) Root, 49, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Aug. 31, 2020.

She was born Aug. 19, 1971, to Jerry and Mary (Kerwin) Wells in St. Joseph.

Stacie married Jim Root July 1, 2000.

She was a graduate of Central High School and Missouri Western State University. She was an office manager for the Prosecuting Attorney's Office for Buchanan County, starting at age 19.

We have lost one of the most beautiful souls that this world has been lucky enough to know. If you knew Stacie, you knew the life of the party, the smile on a rainy day, and one of the most loyal Chiefs fans KC has ever seen. She was funny, the deep belly laugh funny. She was loving, caring, and always showed compassion. When you met her, you instantly loved her. If she was your friend, you had one for life.

Family was everything to Stacie. She was so in love with her husband, Jimmy. Their lake house was one of her favorite places to be with him. She was the best friend to her brother and sister. She was a sister that most only dream of having. A bond that not even death could or will ever break. She was an amazing Grandma Stacie to her beautiful grandchildren. She was the best Aunt Stac to her nieces and nephews and Aunt Tatie to her precious little great nephews. She adopted many nieces and nephews along the way. Blood or not, she loved each and everyone with nothing short of a mother's love. She was and always will be the light of so many lives and will be missed more than words can explain.

We will see you in the sunshine and we will hear you in Sweet Caroline.

We lubba you, ya Big Silly-EVERYBODY

The Root/Wells/Van Meter family would like to say thank you for the outpouring of love and support.

She was preceded in death by her parents; grandparents, Beaulah and Polk Wells, Fred and Thelma Kerwin; sister, Brenda Michelle Schubert and brother, Kyle D. Wells.

Survivors include husband, Jim Root of the home; brother, Kevin D. Wells (Janet) of St. Joseph; sister, Kerri R. Pettijohn (Tony) of St. Joseph; stepchildren, Joel Root (Sarah) of Platte City, Missouri, Jami Wray (Kevin) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Jason Root (Tara) of Green Bay, Wisconsin; step-grandchildren, Charisma Root, Isaac Root, Lilly Root, Bridie Root Hatfield, Corbin Root; nieces and nephews Kylee Van Meter, Cody Pettijohn, Jason Ulmer, Brandon Ulmer, Ryan Schubert, Brandi Binkholder, Alexandra Palmer; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Farewell Services pending due to COVID-19, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to Friends of the Animal Shelter, Alzheimer's Association in honor of her Mother or donor's choice.

