Natalie Root

Natalie Root, 31, of St. Joseph, passed into the presence of her Lord Jesus on May 11, after a long battle with ALS (Lou Gehrig's).

Survivors: parents, Pastor Jimmy and Jean Root, Jr, St Joseph; grandparents, Rev. Jimmy and Carol Root, Sr; sister Andrea (David) Gross; brother Bryan (Amanda) Root.

Visitation: 3 to 8 p.m. Sunday, May 17, at Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower.

Donations: St Joseph Pregnancy Resource Center 1502 N. 36th Street, St Joseph MO 64506. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.