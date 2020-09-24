James Douglas Root, 73, St. Joseph, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020.

He was born Oct. 29, 1946, to Homer and Opal Root in St. Joseph.

Jim married Stacie Wells on July 1, 2000.

He was a graduate of Lafayette High School, Central Missouri State College in Warrensburg, Missouri, and Missouri Western College in St. Joseph.

He was a General Manager at J&B Distributorship in St. Joe, before establishing the Felix Street Pub and Northland Properties in an effort to revitalize Downtown St. Joseph, in the early 1990's. He continued this endeavor throughout the rest of his life.

The world lost a wonderful man earlier this week. Jim Root, the man, the myth, the legend, the "Godfather of St. Joe". He inspires all of us that knew him, as he leaves behind the moments and memories of a life well lived. He lived an amazing life, and did everything he ever wanted to do. His family, and especially his children, are all so proud of the man he was and the legacy he leaves behind. A legacy of family, honesty, hard work, kindness, acceptance, loving unconditionally, and a genuine love of life regardless of the circumstances.

He meant so much to so many different people, in so many different ways, as a son, a husband, a brother to some, a father and mentor to many and a friend to all. He provided guidance and compassion to so many that it is not uncommon to meet someone, especially in St. Joe, that attributes their happiness and success in life, at least in part to Jim Root.

Jimmy would have traveled to the ends of the earth for his wife and best friend Stacie, and would lay down his life for his children. He was an amazing Papa Root to his grandchildren, and loved to leave them in stiches with his funny stories and endless antics.

Jim will always be remembered by all those that knew him with laughter, love, and no shortage of stories that will be passed down for lifetimes to come. He shared his love, not only with his family and his friends in St. Joseph, but with the city itself, which he has even referred to in jest as "his girlfriend, St. Joe". He loved downtown, like a father loves a child.

Jim was preceded in death by: his parents, Homer Root and Opal Baker (Gene); grandparents, Roy and Rhoda Bear; wife and BFF, Stacie Wells Root; son, Travis Root; and his lifelong friend, Dennis Butler.

Survivors include: sisters, Marti Idlet of Hillsboro, Missouri, Judy Reed (Bob) of St. Joseph and Donna Moorman (Chuck) of St. Joseph; brother, Roger Baker (Brenda) of St. Joseph; brothers from another mother, John Rock of New Point, Missouri and Duffy Lydick of Paxico, Kansas; children: Joel Root (Sarah) of Platte City, Missouri, Jami Root-Wray (Kevin) of Green Bay, Wisconsin, Jason Root Hatfield (Tara) of Green Bay, Ronda Eisenberg-Zeihms (Ed) of Green Bay and Heather Jackson of North Pole, Alaska; grandchildren: Charisma Root, Isaac Root, Lily Root, Bridie Root Hatfield, Corbin Root; brother-in-law, Kevin Wells (Janet) of St. Joseph; sister-in-law, Kerri Pettijohn (Tony) of St. Joseph; and numerous extended family members and friends.

Farewell Services: there will be an open visitation 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 25, Meierhoffer Funeral Home, St. Joseph.

The family requests that visitors be responsible and practice social distancing. We want to see you, but won't be giving hugs at this time.

A celebration of life event open to all will be held at a later date, when COVID-19 is no longer a threat.

The Root/Wray/Wells family would like to say thank you for the outpouring of love and support.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made by supporting Jim's love of downtown St. Joseph, through your downtown patronage, or by making donations on at: https://www.gofundme.com/f/st-joe-jimmy-downtown-contribution-fund.

Online guest book and obituary at ww.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.