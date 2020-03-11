Root, Donald L. 1923-2020

Donald Lee Root, 96, St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, March 8, 1923.

He was born Dec. 28, 1923, in St. Joseph.

Donald married Mary Hasty, March 20, 1943.

She preceded him in death, June 8, 2019.

He was retired from Holmes Trucklines, formerly Byers Trucklines.

Donald enjoyed golfing and bingo.

He was preceded in death by: his son, Larry Root; daughter, Donna Winans; parents, Lawrence and Marie (Hutsler) Root.

Survivors include: children, Russell Root (Diana) and Eric Root (Kristin); grandchildren: Meagan Wells (Eric), Amanda Beasley (Daniel), Kyle Root and Erica Root; great-grandchildren, Owen and Wyatt Beasley; sister, Anita Morgan; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will gather with friends 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

Inurnment: Ashland Cemetery, at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Three Rivers Hospice.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.