Larry V. Roop

FAIRFAX, Mo. - Larry V. Roop, 78, Fairfax, died at a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital, April 10.

Survivors include: sons, Kevin(Sheila) Roop, Marcus,Iowa,Dell(Sally) Roop, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Jada Howell, Greenwood, Indiana; former wife, friend and caregiver, Karen Ray, Fairfax; nine grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Harrington, Tarkio, Missouri.

Mr. Roop has been cremated, under the direction of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.

A memorial service will be held later this year.

Arrangments: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.

