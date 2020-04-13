Larry V. Roop
FAIRFAX, Mo. - Larry V. Roop, 78, Fairfax, died at a Lincoln, Nebraska hospital, April 10.
Survivors include: sons, Kevin(Sheila) Roop, Marcus,Iowa,Dell(Sally) Roop, Kansas City, Missouri; daughter, Jada Howell, Greenwood, Indiana; former wife, friend and caregiver, Karen Ray, Fairfax; nine grandchildren; sister, Dorothy Harrington, Tarkio, Missouri.
Mr. Roop has been cremated, under the direction of Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax.
A memorial service will be held later this year.
Arrangments: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.