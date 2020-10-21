Ronimous, Hollen O. 1925-2020

COLUMBIA, Mo. - Ronnie Ronimous, 95, of Columbia, Missouri, formerly, of St. Joseph, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at Ashland Villa in Ashland, Missouri. Visitation will be from 10 to 11 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 22, at Memorial Funeral Home 1217 Business Loop 70 West Columbia with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery.

Ronnie was born Aug. 3, 1925, in Harrisburg, Missouri, the son of Charles C. and Nina Brooksie Forbis Rominous. On Sept. 6, 1950, in Rawlins, Wyoming, he married Ina Sue Sapp. He served with the U.S. Army in WWII while stationed in the Philippines. While in Wyoming he worked for the Railroad. They would later move to St. Joseph where they resided for 55 years, and he worked as an over the road truck driver. They moved to Columbia to be closer to family.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Ina Sue; siblings, Ann Foley of Harrisburg, Marvin Ronimous of Texas, and Carolyn Hann, of Hawaii; and by many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Sara McMahan.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Boone County Historical Society 3801 Ponderosa St, Columbia, MO 65201.

Online condolences may be shared at memorialfuneralhomeandcemetery.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.