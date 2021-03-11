CAMERON, Mo. - Philip "Phil" Ronczkowski, Jr., 89, Cameron, Missouri, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

He was born March 15, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, to Phillip J. Sr. and Casimira Ronczkowski.

Phil married the love of his life, Janet, on Sept. 15, 1956. She survives of the home.

Phil served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He worked as a mason and cattle farmer while living in Woodstock, Illinois until 1998. He then retired on a farm in Cameron where he lived the remainder of his life, doing woodworking and enjoying his family.

He was a member of St. Munchin Catholic Church, American Legion Post 0033. He was a beloved husband, a blessed father and grandfather. His faith was important to him. He enjoyed the boxing and exercise classes at FCPD.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and a sister.

Survivors include his wife; son, Paul Ronczkowski; daughters, Paula Fleming and Pamela (John) Hatala; grandchildren, Thaddeus "Ted," Emma, Ashley, Paul and Anna.

Mass of Christian Burial at St. Munchin Catholic Church, Saturday, March 13, 2021, at 10:30 a.m.; visitation preceding Mass will be at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Munchin Catholic Church, Cameron, or Freudenthal Center for Parkinson's Disease, St. Joseph. Phil was a member of Missouri Cremation Services.

