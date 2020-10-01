Rompkins, Stephen R. 1958-2020

MARYVILLE, Mo. - Stephen R. "Randy" Tompkins, 61, of Maryville, Missouri, passed away on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph, after a brief illness.

Randy was born in Maryville, on Dec. 23, 1958, to Steve and Bonnie (Scott) Tompkins. He graduated from Maryville High School in 1977, and was a lifelong resident of the area.

He was a forklift driver at Kawasaki Motors, Maryvllle, and had formerly worked at Nebs/ Deluxe in Maryville. He also was on the maintenance team at Mosaic Medical Center - Maryville.

Randy liked to hunt, especially bow hunting and enjoyed the time he spent in his tree stands. When he wasn't hunting deer or turkey, he could be found in the spring walking timbers and "trails" looking for deer antlers. He enjoyed football, baseball and basketball, and will strongly defend the Cowboys, Yankees and the DUKE BLUE DEVILS. He was a fierce Fantasy Football competitor, and his team was known as "Randy's Reapers". He has many nicknames, but among them he is known as "Ziggy", "Bushy", "Uncle Rando", and "Papa". He attended St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville.

On Jan. 24, 1993, he was united in marriage to Rebecca Jayne "Becki" Julson in Hopkins, Missouri. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: his parents, Steve and Bonnie Tompkins, Maryville; his granddaughter, Kirsten Bull, of the home; step-children, Justin (Celeste) Jackson, Spring Hill, Florida, and Jessi Bull, St Joseph; grandchildren, Kianna, Aaliyah, Xavier, and D' Andre; his siblings, Doug Tompkins, Maryville, Shelly (Gary "Slug") Wilson, Barnard, Missouri, and Lonnie (Donna) Tompkins, Maryville; his aunt Shirley Allen of Maryville, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Randy has been cremated under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 1 p.m., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at the Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., on Saturday prior to the service, on the grounds of the Bram Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to establish an educational fund for Kirsten Bull, or to the St. Gregory's Catholic Church, Maryville. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.