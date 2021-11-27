Rollett, Norton 1952-2021 DeKalb, Mo.

DEKALB, Mo. - Norton "Gene" Rollett, Jr. passed away on Nov. 13, 2021. He was born on May 8, 1952, to Norton Gene, Sr. and Nida Rollett, the oldest of eight children.
He graduated in 1970, from Dekalb High School.
Gene enjoyed woodworking,whittling, playing guitar and friends.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters.
Gene is survived by: Cassandra Goodpasture; Eric Rollett, Rushville; Missouri; Rusty Rollett, St. Joseph, Brandon (Gina) Rollett, Warrensburg, Missouri; Sarah (Ryan) Heller, Allen, Texas; 13 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren.
Celebration of Life: 2 p.m. Nov. 28, 2021, at the Leroy Community Center, Leroy, Kansas. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
