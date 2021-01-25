Janice E. (Skeen) Rollett, 74, St. Joseph, passed away peacefully at her home Thursday, Jan. 21, 2021.

She was born Dec. 28, 1946, to Joseph and Vivian (Moberly) Skeen.

Janice married Carl Rollett; he preceded her in death.

She was a grandmother to those around her. Janice never met a stranger.

She was of the Christian faith.

Janice was also preceded in death by: her parents; Aunt Nina; and dog, Jack.

Survivors include: her daughter, Rosie Schimmings, of the home; niece, Dana Moon (Michael), Excelsior Springs, Missouri; grandson, Richard Harbord; beloved dog, Dolly Parton; many great nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

Natural Farewell Services under the direction of Meierhoffer Funeral Home & Crematory.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggest donations to ASPCA.

Online guest book and obituary at www.meierhoffer.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.