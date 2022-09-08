Rojas, Hesiquio S. St. Joseph, Mo. Sep 8, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Hesiquio S. RojasHesiquio Silos Rojasn 69, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home in St. Joseph.Funeral services: 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Iglesia Fuenta De Vida, Pastor Freddie Flores officiating.The Interment will be at the King Hill Cemetery.Online condolence and full obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. To plant a tree in memory of Hesiquio Rojas, Mo. as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Interment Cemetery Christianity Hesiquio Silos Rojasn Freddie Flores Condolence Officiating Funeral Service × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Sept. 8, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 7, 2022 Late Notices, Sept. 6, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan charged in connection with child's deathBond denied as details emerge in child's deathSome schools bringing back corporal punishmentWindy Wine Co. returns with grand re-openingLocal leaders named to '50 Missourians You Should Know' listTwo men linked to multiple cases in custody after disturbanceExcitement mounting for Trail Theater reopeningChild, woman seriously injured in Sunday crashAir ambulance service closing St. Joseph baseChillicothe man dies in Thursday crash
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.