Rohrer, Bertha L. 1928-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Bertha Louise (Schuman) Rohrer was reunited in Heaven with members of her beloved family on Sept. 10, 2023.
Born on Dec. 25, 1928, to Leonard and Maggie (Erb) Schuman. Bertha devoted her life to her family, faith and farm life. From the gifts of her kitchen, homemade noodles, fresh fried chicken, cherry cheesecake and angel food cake to a garden overflowing with produce and flowers, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great and great-great grandmother.
Bertha married Joseph Rohrer on Feb. 18, 1947. During their 68 Years of marriage, she assisted in farm life and the sales and service of memorial monuments.
Joe proceeded her in death on May 7, 2015.
Mother to six children, Joseph Frederick (Sandy), Larry (Theresa), Mary Jane Harris, Lawrence (Becky), Therese (Deceased), Raymond (Lisa).
Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, Leonard and Maggie; husband, Joseph; daughter Therese; grandchildren Steve, Alena, Chance and Mike; great-grandson, Blake; brothers, Ernest, Milton (Butch), Harold (Blackie) and Ralph (Jelly).
Bertha left the legacy of family with six children, 14 grandchildren, 31 great- grandchildren and 15 great-great-grandchildren.
Bertha served her church and community as a member of St. Ann's Altar Society, the Cordonnette's Extension club, the American Legion Auxiliary and Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Auxiliary.
Services will include a Rosary lead by Louis Vertin Knights of Columbus #9532 at 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 12, followed by visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home, in Wathena, Kansas. Mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, at the St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Wathena.
Burial will be at the Mount Calvary Cemetery, Wathena, following the service.
In lieu of flowers, those who wish to, please donate to your charity of choice, Disabled Veterans or the St. Joseph's Church Community Foundation Fund.
