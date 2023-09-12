Rohrer, Bertha L. 1928-2023 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - Bertha Louise (Schuman) Rohrer was reunited in Heaven with members of her beloved family on Sept. 10, 2023.

Born on Dec. 25, 1928, to Leonard and Maggie (Erb) Schuman. Bertha devoted her life to her family, faith and farm life. From the gifts of her kitchen, homemade noodles, fresh fried chicken, cherry cheesecake and angel food cake to a garden overflowing with produce and flowers, she was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and great and great-great grandmother.

