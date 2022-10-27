Rogers, Judy S. Easton, Kan. Oct 27, 2022 19 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Judy S. RogersEASTON, Kan. - Judy Sue Rogers, 74, of Easton, Kansas, passed away Oct. 23, 2022.Judy was a family doctor for Northwest Health Services, in St. Joseph, retiring in 2013.Visitation: 9:30 to 11 a.m. with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at Easton Methodist Church, 201 N 4th Street, Easton, KS 66020Burial: Ridgely Cemetery, Ridgely, Missouri.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Judy's memory c/o Hixson-Klein Funeral HomeArrangements by Hixson-Klein Funeral Home, Gower, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Judy Sue Rogers Kansas Christianity Funeral Home Donation St. Joseph Northwest Health × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Oct. 27, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 25, 2022 Late Notices, Oct. 24, 2022 Most Popular Articles ArticlesMan dies after Friday afternoon crashVacant lot at 36th and Mitchell to see updates in 2023Missouri fire departments respond to several firesLocal pizzeria expands across the regionEx-SJSD employee pleads guilty in sexual misconductNew bike shop set to open doors in upcoming weeksSavannah football captures first share of MEC title since 2011 with a win over St. Pius XSt. Joseph man guilty of second-degree murderConcerns for Brittany Village tenants rise as temperatures dropForeign farm ownership: A complex legacy
