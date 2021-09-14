Rogers, James R. 1942-2021 Wathena, Kan.

WATHENA, Kan. - James R. Rogers, age 79, Wathena, Kansas, formerly of Halls, Missouri, St. Joseph and Craig, Missouri, died Friday, Sept. 10, 2021, at the Wathena Healthcare and Rehab Center.
Jim was born June 27, 1942, in Craig. He was the son of Ceaf Richard and Julia Frances (Hinkle) Rogers. Both his parents preceded him in death.
Jim was a graduate of Craig R-3 High School, class of 1960. He also attended Missouri Western State University in St. Joseph.
A Vietnam era veteran, Jim served his country as a Specialist in the United States Army from 1964 to 1966. He was a member of the Story-Hardin Post 164, American Legion, Craig.
Jim had worked at various jobs during his lifetime. His first job after high school was working at a Hinky Dinky Grocery Store in Omaha, Nebraska. At one time he worked as an over the road truck driver. Jim had retired from Silgan Containers in St. Joseph where he had worked as a quality control inspector. He enjoyed dealing in antiques and being the owner/operator of JR's, his small engine repair business. He had a special passion for chainsaws.
Jim was a born-again believer in Jesus Christ and a member of the Missouri Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph.
Jim is survived by his two sisters, Kathy (Dan) Rosenbohm, Graham, Missouri, and Kay Rogers Moore, Freeland, Washington; nephews, Brian James (Shana) Felumb, Cory (Brianna) Rosenbohm; niece; great-nieces and nephews; numerous cousins; and a host of other friends and loved ones.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021, at the Missouri Valley Baptist Church, (11950 SW 60th Road) St. Joseph. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to the services. Burial will be at 2:30 p.m. in the IOOF Cemetery at Craig. Full military honors will be provided by the Missouri Military Honors Unit and the American Legion Post 164, Craig.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the Missouri Valley Baptist Church or the IOOF Cemetery.
Arrangements: Schooler Funeral Home, Fairfax/ Craig. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
