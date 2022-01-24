Maria J. Rodriquez, 90, St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
On Aug. 24, 1931, she was born in Pearsoll, Texas, to Josepha Guzmon Benevides.
She married Jose P. Rodriquez. He preceded her in death.
Maria was a Jehovah's Witness for 70 years, a Pioneer for 40 years. She loved her family and her spiritual children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; and daughter, Becky Yankovich.
Survivors include her daughter, Adele Coons (Ron); sons, Jesse, Paul (Marleah), Joe, and Richard (Phyllis) Rodriquez; 22 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
