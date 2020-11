Delma L. Rodgers

GALLATIN, Mo. -Delma Lee Rodgers died on Nov. 20, 2020.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to First Christian Church Gallatin or Macular Degeneration Research, in care of the funeral home.

Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, Greenwood Cemetery, Gallatin.

Friends may call 9 a.m. to Noon on Monday, at the funeral home.

Arrangements: Stith Funeral Home, Gallatin.

www.stithfamilyfunerals.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.