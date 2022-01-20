SAVANNAH, Mo. - Nancy Sue (Beattie) Dunn-Rockwood passed away on Jan. 16, 2022, at a local hospital.
She was born on July 11, 1943, to the late Zepherin and Dorothy (Langemach) Beattie in St. Joseph.
Nancy married Danny Dunn in 1964 and later married Morris "Rocky" Rockwood in 1992.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rocky, and brother, Danny Beattie.
Nancy is survived by her loving adoring Stacy (Eddie) Dunn Bollmeyer, Karrie (Jim) Rooley, Kenny Rockwood, Connie (Ken) Kansas; two nieces; eight grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and many adored friends.
Funeral service and Live Streaming 2 p.m. Saturday at the Heaton-Bowman-Smith Savannah Chapel. Interment, Savannah Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at our chapel 1 hour prior to the service.
The family suggests memorial contributions to InterServ of St. Joseph. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
