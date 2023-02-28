Rockey, Martha-Jean 1948-2023 Troy, Kan. Feb 28, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Obituaries Search Submit Pet Memorials Submit Your Pet Memorial Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save TROY, Kan. - Martha-Jean Rockey, 74, of Troy, Kansas, died Feb. 26, 2023, at Mosaic Life Care, in St. Joseph.She taught at Troy High School for 42 years, retiring in 2016.Lyle "Mick" Rockey, of the home, survives her. Others left to mourn her passing include extended family as well as her many students, colleagues, and friends.Preceding her in death were her parents, Alferd and Jean (Fraser) Zimmerman.Funeral Service: 2 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2023, at the United Methodist Church in Troy, Kansas.Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday evening at the Harman-Rohde Funeral Home in Troy.Friends may call after 9 A.M. Thursday at the funeral home.Burial: Mount Olive Cemetery, Troy.In Lieu of flowers memorials may be made to SLK Scholarship Fund, Doniphan County Pet Rescue or the Johnson Cancer Research Center.www.harmanrohde.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Late Notices Late Notices, Feb. 28, 2023 Late Notices, Feb. 27, 2023 Late Notices, Feb. 24, 2023 Most Popular Articles ArticlesSavannah community mourns loss of athletic directorCrowds show out for Thrift World grand openingPolice department identifies woman killed by trainThree-vehicle crash sends four to hospital with injuriesHerpes vaccine trials a positive sign for futureCompany accused of diverting clients' health fundsNew Downtown business offers treats for humans and petsOne injured in Frederick and Woodbine accidentTwo people hospitalized in Andrew County crashRetirement bittersweet for maternity nurse's 55-year career
