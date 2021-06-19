Stanley Luis Rock, 77, of St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in a St. Joseph hospital. He was born June 3, 1944, in St. Joseph, son of the late Leota and Pete Rock. He graduated from Benton High School and St. Joseph Junior College, Northwest Missouri State University, Bachelor of Science in Sociology, he also received his Masters Degree in Sociology. He married MaDonna Ford in 2009 and she survives of the home.
He worked at Western Regional Diagnostic Correction Center, in Cameron Missouri, and the State Hospital and St. Joseph as a Teacher. He served on the board of directors of Wolfner Memorial Library in Jefferson City, Missouri, was a former member of the St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church, St. Joseph.
Stanley was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include, wife MaDonna Rock-Ford, of the home; daughter, Nellie (Will) Trigg; granddaughter, Tianna; brothers, Steve Rock and Patrick (Vickie) Rock; and a sister, Barbara J. Rock all of St. Joseph.
Funeral services: 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Rupp Funeral Home, Pastor Thomas Parker officiating, The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Rupp Funeral Home. The Interment will be at the Mount Olivet Cemetery.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
