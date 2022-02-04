Rock, Charles D. Port Richey, Fla.

Charles D. Rock
PORT RICHEY, Fla. - With heavy hearts and wishing for just one more day... We announce the passing of our brother, Charles Douglas Rock, 60, on Jan. 24, 2022, in Port Richey, Florida. His big heart took its' last beat. And so we'll trust him to God, and his deceased parents, Joseph and Freda Rock, along with his beloved German Shepherd dogs, Ebenezer and Kulby, all residing in heaven.
He left behind a son Andy, (Jessica) Rock and grandsons, Landon and Kyler of Phoenix, Arizona; sisters, Kathryn Roster, Joyce O'Meara, Josie Huffman and Cookie Rock, all of Missouri; brothers, John Rock of Missouri and Mike Rock of Nevada. Further survived by nieces, nephews and Elizabeth Barbosa family in Florida.
Born in St Joseph, Missouri, where he attended Bishop Leblond High School. After graduating, he joined the U.S. Air Force, serving his country in Rheinholdt, Germany. In 1983, he moved to Arizona attending Mesa Community College and became sole proprietor of a masonry company. Many may be surprised to learn that those big "paws" created the most aesthetically beautiful patios, walls, fountains and the like in the Phoenix, Arizona, area for nearly 30 years. In 2007, Charlie's health began to be an issue and he "semi-retired" and returned to St Joseph for 10 years. His "second retirement" took him to Port Richey where he resided until his passing.
A few things (said with love) about Charlie: he considered himself "a ladies" man who didn't take fashion cues from anyone; although no major collisions are on record, his driving skills were horrendous, at best. His wife would spot him on the freeways of Phoenix and honk her horn and yell, "Charlie, Wake Up!"; in high school, as a passenger in a car accident at the Skylark Drive-In Theater in St Joseph, Charlie was questioned by the policeman at the scene of his whereabouts at the time of the incident. He infamously replied, "Trunk."; was a horrible sport and cheat at pitch card games. He often paid his losses with coupons and lottery tickets; portrayed himself as a great humorist; declared himself an authority on a multitude of issues and exhibited Archie Bunker-esque opinions without shame; known for dining out in more than one restaurant in a single evening; did not like and refused to eat "diet" food; loved football and was not above gloating when his team won; loved casinos, also not above gloating when he won; was a gentle giant with the kindest heart who drove thousands of miles to help a family member in need, more than once.
Our arms are empty, for we loved each day with our brother. Charles will be cremated and returned to Missouri. Future repast to be announced. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family asks for "Random Acts of Kindness" for someone in need.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
