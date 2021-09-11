KINGSTON, Mo. - Ruby Christine Robison, 97, Kingston, Missouri, passed away on Sept. 8, 2021, at the Ray County Community Hospital, Richmond, Missouri. She lived in Caldwell County, Missouri, all of her life.
Ruby was born on Aug. 19, 1924, in Kingston, to Charles A. and Rosa (Burnett) Gardner. She graduated from the Mirabile, Missouri, high school, and then attended business school in Kansas City. She worked for several years as a secretary to the Caldwell County judge and prosecuting attorney. Her husband, Maurice, served as the Caldwell County Sheriff for 28 years and she was his dispatcher from their home during those years. She was an honorary member of the Missouri Sheriff's Association.
Ruby was also a member of the Women's Republican Club, and she was an excellent seamstress who also enjoyed doing needlework such as embroidery and quilting. She was famous for her handmade dish towels. She was also an excellent cook, enjoyed tending her flowers, and loved to read and do crossword puzzles.
She married her husband, Maurice L. Robison, on Dec. 22, 1945. He preceded her in death as well as being preceded by her parents.
Survivors: children, Richard M. (Barbara J.) Robison, Tucson, Arizona; Roy M. (Sue) Robison, Newton, Iowa; and Jackie (Howard) DeVaul, Kingston; grandchildren, Cory (Diana) Devaul, Curtis (Jennisen) DeVaul, Colby (Jessica) DeVaul, Caylon (Gwen) DeVaul, Catie (Chase) Ungs, Janet Robison, Robert (Rebecca) Robison, Tina (Chris) Nestor, Tammy Robison, and Christopher (Marcy) Thompson; 18 great-grandchildren; four great- great-grandchildren; brother, Junior Gardner, Kingston; several sisters and brothers-in-law; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service: 2 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at the Prairie Ridge Church, west of Polo, Missouri.
Visitation: 1 hour prior to the service at the church, from 1 to 2 p.m.
Interment: Prairie Ridge Cemetery, Polo.
Memorials: Prairie Ridge Cemetery
Arrangements: Bram Funeral Home, Hamilton. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.