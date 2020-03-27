Nancy J. "Jody" Robison

1934 - 2020

MARCELINE, Mo. - Nancy J. "Jody" Robison, 86, passed away March 24, 2020, at a health care facility in Marceline.

Jody was born Jan. 19, 1934, to Daniel and Naomi Ruth (Sloan) Stade.

On July 19, 1953, Jody Married Roger Robison; he preceded her in death.

She is also preceded by: parents, Dan and Ruth Stade; two sisters, Jane McDonald and Mary Sloan; two brothers, Charlie Stade and Ed Stade.

Jody was a graduate of Cameron High School and worked at Donaldson's, in Chillicothe, before retirement.

Survivors: two sons, John (Carol) Robison, Laclede, Missouri, and Mike Robison, Arizona; two grandchildren, Natasha (Wyatt) Maudlin, Maryville, Missouri, and Luke (Jillian) Robison, Kansas City, Missouri.

Private graveside services: Saturday, March 28, 2020, at Graceland Memorial Cemetery, Cameron.

Arrangements: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences may be left at:

www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.