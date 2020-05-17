CAMERON, Mo. - William Ronnie Robirds, 72, Cameron, passed away May 15, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family.

He was born in Gainesville, Missouri, on October 4, 1947, to Dode and Lois (Piland) Robirds.

Ron graduated from Gainesville High School, class of 1965.

He worked at Hallmark 44 years, until his retirement in 2008.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Dode and Lois and brother, Elmus Haskins.

Survivors: wife, Beverly (Brown) Robirds, of the home; son, Kyle Robirds, Cameron; four daughters: Teri (Bart) Tudor, Kansas City, Missouri, Shelly (Greg) Chance, Overland Park, Kansas, Tracy Robirds-McMahon, Frisco, Texas and Stacey (Tom) Flowers, Cameron; grandchildren: Brooklyn Ballinger, Chandelle Ballinger, Brittany McNew, Robbie Chance, Dylan Flowers, Alyssa Chance, Tommy Flowers, Bailey Robirds, Tanner Flowers, Drew McMahon; great- grandchildren: Aspen Ballinger, Zayleigh Ballinger, Miranda McNew, Easton Flowers and Roy McNew.

Services: 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at Poland-Thompson Chapel.

Visitation: one hour prior to the service, 1 to 2 p.m.

Burial following the service at Cameron Memory Gardens.

Arrangements by: Poland-Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.

Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.