Theodore Garrison Robinson, St. Joseph, passed away Tuesday, April 25, 2023, surrounded by his children.

"Ted" graduated from Maryville, Missouri, High School in 1953; attended the University of Missouri, Columbia, Missouri, for two years, graduated from Northwest Missouri College (now NWMSU) with a degree in business administration and met Ann, the love of his life. Ted served a 2-year tour with the Army in Germany. He began his banking career at City National Bank, working in the transit department. In 1961, Ted and Ann were married and moved to Kansas City, Missouri, where he accepted a job as a regional bank examiner for the United States Comptroller of Currency, U.S. Department, Kansas City.

