Ron "Ronnie" Robinson passed away on Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, after a brief illness.

Ron was born on March 16, 1931, in St. Joseph, to Corliss and Mary Robinson, and went to school at St. Mary's Grade School, Christian Brothers High School and Northwest Missouri State University, graduating with a bachelor of science degree in business administration.

Ron proudly served his country in the Korean War as a member of the Missouri Air National Guard, which was the first Guard unit to be activated during the war and he remained in the unit for many years after the war was over.

Ron worked for the Missouri Highway Department for 34 years, retiring in 1992 as the head of the right of way department.

He played slow pitch softball for the Highway Department's "Roadrunners" team.

Ron married Beverly Owens, on Valentine's Day 1958.

They had two sons, Bob (Shawna) Robinson of Phoenix, Arizona, and Paul (Danette Myers) Robinson, of St. Joseph; and grandchildren: Sarah, Scott and Kelley; great-grandchildren: Evan, Kaelin, Silas and Bradley; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

He was especially close to his nephew, Mark Hillebrand.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife; and his brother, Corliss "Corky" Robinson.

Some of Ron's fondest memories were as a child, spending time as a proud member of the Mastio family and he often spoke of the large family gatherings at his Grandma Mastio's house. His mother was one of 19 children born to George and Frances Mastio.

Other fond memories were coaching little league baseball for his boys, camping trips, and spending time with his family and friends.

Ron loved live music, watching Chiefs football and was an avid Sprint car fan. He was well known for his love of fast, shiny cars and his ornery personality.

Ron was a devoted Catholic his entire life and was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Ron will be sadly missed by all, but he is now in Heaven with his wife and family.

Mass of Christian burial: 10 a.m. Friday, at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church.

Interment, with full military honors, will follow the Mass, at Mount Olivet Cemetery.

A Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Thursday, with visitation to follow until 8 p.m., at Heaton-Bowman-Smith & Sidenfaden Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to: The St. Francis Xavier House of Bread.

www.heatonbowmansmith.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.