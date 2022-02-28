TRENTON, Mo. - Melissa Jane Hoover Robinson was born Aug. 24, 1946, in Trenton, the daughter of Jack and Jenny Hoover.
She graduated to her eternal home Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at her residence with her family by her side.
She leaves behind to mourn her passing: her husband, Earl; her daughter, Jackie and husband, Rick Wyant of Trenton; step-daughter, Kim and husband, Jeff Kauffman of Columbia, Missouri; step-daughter, Krista Kay and husband, Russell Place of Norwalk, Iowa; grandchildren: Keith Howard of Trenton, Ethan Wyant (Tasha) of Trenton; step-grandchildren: Cooper Kauffman (Devon) and Ellie Claire Kauffman of Columbia, Leslie Merriman (Dan) and Russell Place (Kim); great-grandchildren: Mayson Howard, Tyson and Elsie Wyant, step-grandchildren: Tanner and Anna Merriman and Payton Place.
Melissa enjoyed holding hands and dancing with Earl, walking in the rain, friends and classmates, traveling, painting, horseback riding, donkeys, golfing, her two lab dogs, Nellie and Lucy and her cat, Stubby.
Melissa enjoyed life! She was a good cook, house cleaner, caring, giving, outgoing, conversationalist. She never met a stranger.
Melissa was thankful for the tender relationship she and Earl enjoyed.
She considered her daughter Jackie and Rick as the best gifts God could ever give. Her grandchildren warmed her heart.
Melissa was employed with Robinson Reality and Serve Link, where she loved the people under her care.
She was baptized in the Christian Church of Trenton and later moved her membership to Dockery Chapel Church, which she dearly loved.
Earl called her a sweetheart. We knew her as "sweet Melissa".
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Dockery Chapel Church Southwest of Trenton, Missouri.
Memorial donations to Green Hills Animal Shelter or Dockery Chapel in care of Slater-Neal Funeral Home, Trenton, Missouri. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
