MAYSVILLE, Mo. -John Robinson, 86, of Maysville, passed away Sunday, Aug. 8, at the home of his daughter, Pam, in Cameron, Missouri, with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 30, 1934, in Harris, Missouri, to the late John and Amber (Barnes) Robinson.
John graduated from Cameron High School in 1953, and married Carolyn Wyckoff in 1957. To this union, five children were born: John Gregory, Bobby, Pam Whalen, Janet Green and Sally Griffing.
John was a member of the Masonic Lodge and Fairport Lions club.
He worked for Everett's Quarries for 61 years, retiring at the age of 80, on March 31, 2015.
Dad loved the quarry and didn't want to retire. He wanted to be on the dozer one more time! His second passion was his cattle and calves. Dad had a hard time parting with them, and would say some of them were old enough to vote. He especially loved calving and watching all the newborns.
He also enjoyed his family, especially his grandchildren and great- grandchildren, who will miss him terribly.
John was preceded in death by: his parents; his wife, Carolyn of 57 years; his brother-in-law, J. Warren Stout; daughter-in-law, Janet Robinson; and son-in-law, Richard Whalen.
Survivors include: his children: John Gregory (Melissa) Robinson, Maysville, Bobby (Karen) Robinson, Stockton, Missouri, Pam Whalen, Cameron, Janet (Shawn) Green, Cameron, Sally Griffing, Excelsior Springs, Missouri; he is survived by all his siblings: Pat Shepherd, Cameron, Betty (Craig) Barnett, Blue Springs, Missouri, Kenny (Marion) Robinson, Cameron, Jerry Mike Robinson, California and Gary (Debbie) Robinson, Santa Rosa, Missouri. He is also survived by 14 grandchildren; six step grandchildren, 25 great- grandchildren; 11 step great-grandchildren; two step great-great-grandchildren coming soon; and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Mosaic Life Care for their compassionate care for the last four months.
Dad enjoyed every one of his nurses: Shelly, Susie, Cynthia, Mindy, Keisha, Mary and especially Nicole.
He appreciated visits with his social worker, the late Kim Leininger and chaplain, Jim Longe.
Thank you to Dr. Abbas, the Mosaic Cardiologists, especially Dr. Grant, and Mosaic Cancer Care Dr. Appiah and Dr. Walker.
John has been cremated under the direction of Poland Thompson.
Services: 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021, at Poland-Thompson Chapel, with visitation one
hour prior, from 5 to 6 p.m.
Memorial Fund: Mt. Pleasant Cemetery and/or the Green Hills Women's Shelter.
Friends may sign the register book and pay their respects at the funeral home.
Arrangements by Poland Thompson Funeral Home, Cameron.
Online condolences: www.polandthompson.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
