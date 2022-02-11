Jimmy Wayne Robinson, 61, of St. Joseph, passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, in a Kansas City, Missouri, hospital. He was born April 26, 1960, in Fremont, Nebraska, and married Connie Sampson on Sept. 26, 2009, she survives of the home.
He graduated from Fremont High School, and the Central Community College in Columbus, Nebraska. He was a Project Engineer with Tyson Foods and retired after 22 years of service.
Jim was blessed by God with an amazing talent of playing the guitar and a beautiful singing voice. He loved participating in praise band at church. Jimmy was a very talented "Jack-of-all-trades" from building computers to woodworking. He was a member of the Green Valley Baptist Church.
Jimmy is survived by his wife, Connie Robinson of the home; daughter, Angel Robinson (Aaron Beuthien) of Platte City, Missouri; grandchildren: Devon, June, and Micca; and father-in-law, Glenn Sampson of DeKalb, Missouri.
Jim was preceded in death by his grandpa and grandma Clapper; Sandy Sampson (mother-in-law).
He will be cremated under the care and direction of the Rupp's Funeral Home. No services are planned at this time.
Online condolence and obituary at www.ruppfuneral.com.
As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.