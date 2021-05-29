Robinson, Jerry G. 1956-2021 St. Joseph, Mo.

Jerry Gean Robinson, Jr., 64, St. Joseph, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

He was born Oct. 3, 1956, in Aurora, Colorado, to Jerry and Mary (Scheibelhoffer) Robinson, Sr.

Jerry married Charlcie Esther Auld March 15, 1986. She survives of the home.

He was a member of Central Christian Church.

Jerry enjoyed traveling, football and baseball.

Jerry was an avid Green Bay Packers and Saint Louis Cardinals fan but most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Doreen Robinson.

Additional survivors include: sons, Samuel Robinson (Bell), Jerry Gean Robinson, III, Emery Robinson; granddaughter, Aria Robinson; brother, Tony Robinson; niece, Jaymee Madonna; great-niece, Sophia Madonna.

Cremation under the direction of Simplify Cremations & Funerals.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Friends of The Animal Shelter.

Obituary and online guestbook at simplifyfunerals.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.