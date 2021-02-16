SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. - Jeffery N. Robinson, age 74, of Sunrise Beach, Missouri, passed away Feb. 12, 2021, at Laurie Care Center in Laurie, Missouri. Jeff was born Dec. 24, 1946, in Glendale, California, the son of Neil D. Robinson and Phyllis M. Robinson of Hamilton, Missouri. He graduated J.C. Penney High School, Class of 1964 in Hamilton.

He met the love of his life, Barbara (Bates) Robinson his wife of 55 years, while attending auto repair trade school in Kansas City, Kansas.

Jeff and his wife own CR Golf Carts in Sunrise Beach. Previously, Jeff was the Sales Manager of Scott Chevrolet in Hamilton. He was a car salesman at Red X Motors in Cameron, Missouri. He owned a dairy farm and Jeff's Auto Body Repair in Hamilton. Jeff was also a charter member of Hamilton Jaycee's.

Jeff is survived by his mother, Phyllis Robinson of Hamilton; brother, Steven (Pamela) Robinson of Cincinnati, Ohio; wife, Barbara Robinson of Sunrise Beach; two sons, Trent Robinson (Eddie Self) of Kansas City, Kansas, and Bret (Bama) Robinson of Harrisonville, Missouri; two grandsons, Brandon Robinson (Matthew Mullin) of Lee's Summit, Missouri, and Mathew Rew of Holden, Missouri; granddaughter, Jessica (Robert) Spinks of Lee's Summit; four great-grandchildren, Nolan, Bo, Carter and Josslynn Spinks and many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

Jeff was preceded in death by his father, Neil Robinson.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Shriner's Hospitals for Children. www.donate.lovetotherescue.org

Visitation will be held from 2 to 3:30 p.m., Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at Bram Funeral Home, 200 E. School Street, Hamilton, Missouri 64644. The family asks that masks be worn and social distancing be practiced.

