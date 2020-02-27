PRINCETON, Mo. - Jackie Lee Robinson, 80, Princeton, passed away Feb. 24, 2020.
Funeral services: 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, New Hope Baptist Church, Princeton, under direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton.
Burial: Princeton Cemetery, Princeton.
The family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, at the church.
Memorials: New Hope Baptist Church, in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.
www.robersonfuneralhome.com As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.