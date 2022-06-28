FAUCETT, Mo. - Charles H. Robinson, 92, of Faucett, Missouri, departed this life on Saturday, June 25, 2022. He was born Dec. 4, 1929, to Calvin and Lorene (Rose) Robinson. He graduated from Faucett High School in 1948, and he attended the School of Aeronautics in Tulsa, Oklahoma, from 1949 to 1950.
He joined the United State Air Force in 1950. In 1952-53 he was a flight engineer on a B-29 Super Fortress, and served in the Korean conflict with 29 missions over Korea in defense of our great nation. Staff Sergeant Robinson was a member of the 19th Bomb Group, and was honorably discharged in 1954. He received the Air Medal, Korean Service Medal, Korean Defense Metal, United Nations Medal, United States Defense Medal, and Good Conduct Metal.
He married Anna Mae (Vincent) Robinson on May 11, 1954. In 1955 he was employed by Seitz Packing Company in St. Joseph, and retired after 31 years as a maintenance engineer. In January 1986 he was employed by the Mid Buchanan RV School District as Maintenance Director, and retired in December 1994.
Charles was a life-long member of the Faucett Christian Church, and a founding member of the Faucett Lions Club. He was a member of the York Rite Masonic Lodge for 30 years, and he was a 32nd Degree Scottish Rite Mason. He enjoyed volunteer work for the Boy Scouts of America, and he was an Honorary Warrior of the Mic-O-Say tribe. He was also a commissioner for the Pony Express Council in St. Joseph. His passion was flying. He built radio control model airplanes, and he was a member of the Mo-Kan Aero Modelers in Kansas City, Missouri.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Anna Mae; a son, Gerald Lee Robinson; parents, Calvin and Lorene (Rose) Robinson; and his brothers, Marlie and Calvin Robinson Jr.
Survivors include: three daughters, Janice (Norman) Grable, of Warsaw, Missouri, Judith (David) Lawrence, of Raytown, Missouri, and Janelle Robinson, of St. Joseph; six grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 1, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral Home, Funeral services and public live stream: 10 a.m. Saturday, July 2, 2022, at the Rupp Funeral home, Pastor Andy Campbell officiating. The interment will be at the Union Cemetery, Faucett.
Memorials are requested to Heartland Honor Flight, Attn Donations, PO Box 843930, Kansas City, MO 64184-3930 or the Faucett Christian Church and/or Cameron Veterans Home.
Online condolence, obituary, and public live stream. at www.ruppfuneral.com. As published in the St. Joseph News-Press.
